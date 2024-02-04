New extra care scheme will bring new jobs and homes to Whitchurch

Two events in Whitchurch will showcase both the affordable homes and employment opportunities available at a new extra care development designed exclusively for the over 55s.

Work is progressing well at the housing and health hub at the Pauls Moss site

Hazelwood is being built at the Paul Moss site by The Wrekin Housing Group under its ShireLiving brand and is set to open in summer 2024. It will offer 71 self-contained extra care apartments for the over 55s and a new, modern, two-storey health centre for the wider Whitchurch community.

The new development will also feature a community space and café, as well as the integration of Pauls Moss House into the scheme.

The drop-in events take place Saturday 10 February (2 – 6pm) & Friday 16 February (2 – 6pm) at the Sports Hall at Whitchurch Civic Centre.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the different jobs available at the scheme, including roles available in care, catering and building maintenance. Attendees can relax with a cuppa while having a chat with the different teams across the Wrekin Housing Group to find out more about life at Hazelwood.

Paula Reynolds, Head of Retirement Housing at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“These open days will provide the opportunity for anyone to come down and find out more about the homes available, whether you’re looking for yourself or a relative.

“It’s also a chance to learn more about the upcoming vacancies ahead of Hazelwood opening it’s doors later this year.

“The Wrekin Housing Group provides affordable homes for over 28,000 people, and we’re one of the largest providers of care and support services in the region.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing this new scheme at Pauls Moss to the community, giving choice to individuals to live independently while providing numerous housing and care employment opportunities. If you’re interested, we’d love to meet up and have a chat with you.”