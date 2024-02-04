11.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

New extra care scheme will bring new jobs and homes to Whitchurch

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two events in Whitchurch will showcase both the affordable homes and employment opportunities available at a new extra care development designed exclusively for the over 55s.

Work is progressing well at the housing and health hub at the Pauls Moss site
Work is progressing well at the housing and health hub at the Pauls Moss site

Hazelwood is being built at the Paul Moss site by The Wrekin Housing Group under its ShireLiving brand and is set to open in summer 2024. It will offer 71 self-contained extra care apartments for the over 55s and a new, modern, two-storey health centre for the wider Whitchurch community.

The new development will also feature a community space and café, as well as the integration of Pauls Moss House into the scheme.

- Advertisement -

The drop-in events take place Saturday 10 February (2 – 6pm) & Friday 16 February (2 – 6pm) at the Sports Hall at Whitchurch Civic Centre.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the different jobs available at the scheme, including roles available in care, catering and building maintenance. Attendees can relax with a cuppa while having a chat with the different teams across the Wrekin Housing Group to find out more about life at Hazelwood.

Paula Reynolds, Head of Retirement Housing at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“These open days will provide the opportunity for anyone to come down and find out more about the homes available, whether you’re looking for yourself or a relative.

“It’s also a chance to learn more about the upcoming vacancies ahead of Hazelwood opening it’s doors later this year.

“The Wrekin Housing Group provides affordable homes for over 28,000 people, and we’re one of the largest providers of care and support services in the region.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing this new scheme at Pauls Moss to the community, giving choice to individuals to live independently while providing numerous housing and care employment opportunities. If you’re interested, we’d love to meet up and have a chat with you.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP