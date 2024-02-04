MP praises free Market Drayton Saturday bus service

Market Drayton’s free Saturday town bus service is set to continue after securing funding from the Town Council for the next financial year.

Helen Morgan MP pictured with the Market Drayton free Saturday bus service

The scheme set out to encourage the use of public transport, reduce the need to travel into town by car and offer residents the opportunity to travel into town for free.

It has been hailed as a ‘great initiative’ with numbers using the #301 and #302 tripling compared to a similar period in 2022.

North Shropshire Mp Hlen Morgan has welcomed the news, the MP has prominently campaigned on bus services, describing Market Drayton as an ‘island’ for public transport in her maiden speech, and presenting her ‘Bus Bill’ arguing for guaranteed services to market towns and villages to the House of Commons.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said: “It’s great news that Market Drayton’s free bus service will be continuing.

“The free Saturday town bus is a great initiative and clearly already having a positive impact for local residents and businesses.

“The numbers speak for themselves, with three times as many passengers choosing to use the #301 and #302 services than during the same period in 2022.

“Whilst we still need to keep campaigning for better links to Shrewsbury, market towns like Whitchurch, and nearby villages, it is good to see some positive news after years of reduced services.”