11.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

MP praises free Market Drayton Saturday bus service

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Market Drayton’s free Saturday town bus service is set to continue after securing funding from the Town Council for the next financial year.

Helen Morgan MP pictured with the Market Drayton free Saturday bus service
Helen Morgan MP pictured with the Market Drayton free Saturday bus service

The scheme set out to encourage the use of public transport, reduce the need to travel into town by car and offer residents the opportunity to travel into town for free.

It has been hailed as a ‘great initiative’ with numbers using the #301 and #302 tripling compared to a similar period in 2022.

- Advertisement -

North Shropshire Mp Hlen Morgan has welcomed the news, the MP has prominently campaigned on bus services, describing Market Drayton as an ‘island’ for public transport in her maiden speech, and presenting her ‘Bus Bill’ arguing for guaranteed services to market towns and villages to the House of Commons.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said: “It’s great news that Market Drayton’s free bus service will be continuing.

“The free Saturday town bus is a great initiative and clearly already having a positive impact for local residents and businesses.

“The numbers speak for themselves, with three times as many passengers choosing to use the #301 and #302 services than during the same period in 2022.

“Whilst we still need to keep campaigning for better links to Shrewsbury, market towns like Whitchurch, and nearby villages, it is good to see some positive news after years of reduced services.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP