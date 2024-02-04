10.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

MP and Candidate launch new survey on South Shropshire potholes

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new survey hopes to identify problem potholes in South Shropshire, to help direct resources towards problem areas.

The survey – organised by local MP Philip Dunne and South Shropshire Conservative candidate Stuart Anderson – aims to identify particularly bad potholes on local roads, to help Shropshire Council to tackle the worst affected areas.

Philip and Stuart have also invited Guy Opperman, Minister for Roads and Local Transport, to see some of the issues first-hand and be presented with the results of the survey.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council received additional funding before Christmas, as part of the savings made from HS2, with an additional £5.2m to help fix potholes, on top of the current baseline funding from government per year of £20.5m.

Local MP, Philip Dunne said:

“Shropshire Council have done a good job in reducing the backlog of potholes last year, but recent cold weather and flooding takes its toll on road surfaces. Managing the 3,200 miles of road network in the county is a difficult task, so the more information Shropshire Council have on problem areas, the better. With new funding available, Stuart and I hope our survey can shine a light on the worst road stretches, and get them fixed as soon as possible.

South Shropshire candidate Stuart Anderson said:

“Shropshire has the 17th largest road network of the 317 local authorities in England. So managing the road network presents a big challenge.

Our survey will help reveal where South Shropshire road users want to see prioritised for repair, making use of the new government funding the Council received from savings on HS2. I encourage local residents to fill in the survey and help us focus attention on South Shropshire’s worst road surfaces.”

The survey can be found and completed online.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP