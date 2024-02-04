MP and Candidate launch new survey on South Shropshire potholes

A new survey hopes to identify problem potholes in South Shropshire, to help direct resources towards problem areas.

The survey – organised by local MP Philip Dunne and South Shropshire Conservative candidate Stuart Anderson – aims to identify particularly bad potholes on local roads, to help Shropshire Council to tackle the worst affected areas.

Philip and Stuart have also invited Guy Opperman, Minister for Roads and Local Transport, to see some of the issues first-hand and be presented with the results of the survey.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council received additional funding before Christmas, as part of the savings made from HS2, with an additional £5.2m to help fix potholes, on top of the current baseline funding from government per year of £20.5m.

Local MP, Philip Dunne said:

“Shropshire Council have done a good job in reducing the backlog of potholes last year, but recent cold weather and flooding takes its toll on road surfaces. Managing the 3,200 miles of road network in the county is a difficult task, so the more information Shropshire Council have on problem areas, the better. With new funding available, Stuart and I hope our survey can shine a light on the worst road stretches, and get them fixed as soon as possible.

South Shropshire candidate Stuart Anderson said:

“Shropshire has the 17th largest road network of the 317 local authorities in England. So managing the road network presents a big challenge.

Our survey will help reveal where South Shropshire road users want to see prioritised for repair, making use of the new government funding the Council received from savings on HS2. I encourage local residents to fill in the survey and help us focus attention on South Shropshire’s worst road surfaces.”

The survey can be found and completed online.