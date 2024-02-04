10.9 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 4, 2024
Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run returning for fourth outing

A charity colour run is returning for its fourth outing this year in a bid to help smash the £100,000 target!

Known as the ‘happiest 5k in Shropshire’ hundreds of people have taken part since it was introduced in 2019.

The Shrewsbury Colour Run is being organised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to continue the charity’s vital work raising awareness about cancer and supporting local cancer services.

Known as the ‘happiest 5k in Shropshire’ hundreds of people have taken part since it was introduced in 2019. Since that time the event has raised £85,000 and organisers are aiming to beat the £100,000 mark for 2024.

Thanks to the owners of the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall, participants will be able to enjoy the 5km off-road route where volunteers will be stationed to cover them in a rainbow of colour paint.

There will also be refreshments, a BBQ, glitter face painting and the chance to purchase Lingen Davies merchandise and find out about other charity events.

Lizzy Ellis, Fundraising Events Lead for Lingen Davies, said the Colour Run is her favourite event in the busy fundraising schedule and has proved very popular with over 700 people participating last year.

“The Shrewsbury Colour Run is a great event for everyone – you can run, jog, or walk it and it’s a brilliant opportunity for families, friends or colleagues to take part in a fun fundraising event together.”

Participants must pre-register to take part in the run through the charity’s website lingendavies.co.uk/events the entry fee includes a t-shirt, sunglasses, and a unique finisher’s medal. Organisers are offering a 10% discount for those who sign up between 26th – 28th January. Use the code LAUNCH24 to claim your discount.

Recent projects funded by the charity include providing vouchers to cancer patients towards purchasing a wig, funding horticultural therapies to support patients in their journey, purchasing SmartTVs for the isolation ward, and continuing to deliver its vital LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service.

