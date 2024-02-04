World’s best heading to Shropshire art fiesta

More than 50 of the world’s most acclaimed watercolour artists are heading to Shropshire this Spring for an international festival of art.

The International Watercolour Masters event takes place at Lilleshall Hall near Newport from May 15-24 and will feature master artists from across the UK, Europe, South America and beyond.

Visitors will be able to marvel at more than 150 watercolour masterpieces on display, take part in workshops and watch live demonstrations with the artists themselves.

Entry to the festival costs just £10 per day, with discounts for a 10-day pass. Tickets to take part in workshops are available to purchase separately and are already selling fast.

Organiser David Poxon, himself a member of the Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolours, said: “IWM 2024 is again bringing together leading masters of watercolour from all corners of the globe to exhibit, demonstrate, and lead workshops at this historic venue.

“This is the second time Lilleshall Hall has hosted the event and we expect it to be even bigger and better this time.

“You don’t have to be an art expert to appreciate the stunning paintings on display and marvel at the skills of the artists in the live demonstrations, and we would be delighted to see local people come along to enjoy what is on offer. You can be sure of a warm welcome.”

IWM 2024 will be based in a specially-built arena inside Ford Hall at Lilleshall, which is also home to some of the UK’s elite sportspeople. As well as the exhibition, live demonstrations and workshops, the venue offers cafes, restaurants, and 1,000 acres of English Heritage landscape with walking trails and Capability Brown-inspired Italian gardens. There is a hotel on site, and plenty of free parking.

The IWM Arena will host the exhibition and the live demonstrations, which will be filmed and streamed for the newly-formed IWM TV. Special teaching rooms next to the main show will host three or four workshops every day, hosted by the master artists themselves.

David added: “Watercolour was established in England in the 18th and 19th centuries by great Masters of the past, including JMW Turner, David Cox, and Walter Langley, and was exported to Europe via the fabled Grand Tour. Having lit the touchpaper for the amazing growth of the most popular painting medium on the planet, the modern Masters of this craft return to watercolour’s historic home.

“This will be the third IWM biennale in this series, and it already has a first-class reputation for its presentation and organisation thanks to our amazing support team.”

ll event information, including information about the artists, booking tickets and workshops, hotels and travel is available at IWM2024.com.