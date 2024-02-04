11.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Wellington set for a flipping great day

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Wellington is set to have a flipping great day when the town comes together on Shrove Tuesday.

Pictured from left, Damian Breeze of The Orbit, Keli King of The Little Green Pantry, Tony Nicholls of Anthony's of Wellington Farm Shop and Lyndsay Bird of The Boardroom Gaming Cafe
Pictured from left, Damian Breeze of The Orbit, Keli King of The Little Green Pantry, Tony Nicholls of Anthony’s of Wellington Farm Shop and Lyndsay Bird of The Boardroom Gaming Cafe

The inaugural ‘Great Wellington Pancake Race’ will be staged in the town centre on February 13 and it is hoped this will be the first of an annual event.

“Representatives of businesses from different parts of Wellington, together with Love Wellington, are coming together for a bit of half term fun,” explained Jon Drew of the Boardroom Gaming Café in New Street, who will be in charge of the race.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a great excuse for people from various businesses to join forces to celebrate pancakes -because who doesn’t love a pancake?”

As well as the race in the town centre there will be the family film, Peppa Pig, being shown at the Wellington Orbit on that day.

The Mayor of Wellington, Cllr Paul Davis, will also be present to take part in activities, which start at 12.45pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP