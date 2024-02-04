Neighbours star Ryan Maloney set for Theatre Severn date this September

Fresh from sharing the stage with five of his peers in the sell-out 2023 Neighbours: The Celebration Tour, Neighbours star, Ryan Moloney, AKA Toadfish Rebecchi, will be returning to the stage for a tour of his this September.

Toad on the Road – An Evening with Ryan Moloney from Neighbours

Ryan is heading to Theatre Severn on 20th September, with Toad on the Road!

Having joined the show in 1995 as Toadie, Ryan has seen his character grow from an unruly teenager to the local respected lawyer, clocking up multiple wives along the way!

Toadie’s latest marriage to Terese Willis will be discussed, alongside his biggest hits from across the years. From wrestling, the house of trouser, nude runs, the original teen gang and much more, all of Toadie’s stories are primed for discussion – with Ryan letting audiences in on some behind the scenes secrets they will never have heard before.

With surprises on the night and an extended Q&A section, this is the ultimate night for every Neighbours fan that has spent the last nearly 30 years watching the character develop on screen.

Meet and Greet tickets will be available at all venues on the tour at point of booking for anyone interested.

Tickets will go on presale on Wednesday 7th February at 10am.

Fans can sign-up for pre-sale access via the following link: https://www.mapletreeentertainment.com/#vip