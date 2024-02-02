11.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police discover over 250 cannabis plants during warrant in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police have seized cannabis plants with an estimated value of £226,000 following a successful warrant carried out in Telford on Thursday.

The warrant was carried out at a house on Weybridge in Woodside by the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team, where 266 cannabis plants were found.

Police Constable Kieran Gale said: “Another successful warrant shows we will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will act on information given to us by the public.

- Advertisement -

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP