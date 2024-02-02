Police discover over 250 cannabis plants during warrant in Telford

Police have seized cannabis plants with an estimated value of £226,000 following a successful warrant carried out in Telford on Thursday.

The warrant was carried out at a house on Weybridge in Woodside by the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team, where 266 cannabis plants were found.

Police Constable Kieran Gale said: “Another successful warrant shows we will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will act on information given to us by the public.

- Advertisement -

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”