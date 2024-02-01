Woman rescued after discarded cigarette causes property fire in Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a serious fire at a property in Oswestry on Tuesday caused by a cigarette discarded in a waste bin.

Crews were called to Queen Elizabeth Close at around 5.20pm following reports of smoke coming from a property.

Firefighters from Oswestry attended and quickly entered the building wearing breathing apparatus and rescued a woman from the fire.

- Advertisement -

The woman was given first aid and oxygen therapy by the crew before being left in the care of the ambulance service.

The firefighters then used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

A fire investigation was carried out and the cause is believed to have been a discarded cigarette in a bin.

Station Manager Darren Salvoni said: “Please always extinguish smoking material in an appropriate ash tray and ensure they are completely out before discarding them.”