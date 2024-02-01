The Future Oswestry Group seeks passionate volunteer

The Future Oswestry Group is on the lookout for a passionate volunteer to seek out the views of Oswestry’s voluntary and community sector on emerging projects and activities, to help make improvements to the town centre.

Oswestry town centre

The successful candidate will act as an ambassador and community representation champion, to support the development of the sector’s views, communicate views to the Future Oswestry Group, and provide feedback to key interest groups and the wider sector.

This interesting role is ideal for someone who wants to support the development and delivery of key regeneration activities and projects in Oswestry, that will benefit the town, its residents and its businesses, working alongside the Future Oswestry Group.

The Future Oswestry activities are overseen by the Future Oswestry Group, which is made up of representatives from Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District).

The group was set up with the aim of making Oswestry a town where businesses can thrive, where families want to live, and a place where tourists want to visit and enjoy.

Work to date includes the town-wide Future Oswestry Plan which offers ideas and aspirations for the future of the town; while funding through Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zone continues to restore and transform the high street and its historic shopfronts.

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity to get involved and play a central part in developing and improving Oswestry town centre. We would love to hear from anyone interested in helping make a difference.”

Councillor Olly Rose, the Mayor of Oswestry, said:

“This is an important partnership group, and it’s really valuable to hear a variety of views and ideas from community representatives.”

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID manager, said:

“Future Oswestry Group brings together three key stakeholders that work together to bring projects forward, look for funding and then see them through to delivery. This is a great opportunity to become part of that team, help us make positive changes for Oswestry, and to ensure that we always have the community in focus.”

Those interested to find out more, or apply for the role, can visit the Future Oswestry Group website, where they will find a job description and person specification. Alternatively, people can request an application form by emailing [email protected]