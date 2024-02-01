Telford’s Tree of Light raises £40,000 for local charities

The Telford Tree of Light appeal raised £40,000 in the run-up to Christmas – bringing the overall figure to more than £830,000 since it was launched in 1995.

Telford Tree of Light is run by the four Rotary Clubs of Telford & District

The latest fundraising effort sees £20,000 being presented to Severn Hospice, £10,000 to Hope House/TyGobaith children’s hospices and £10,000 to Telford First Responders.

Run by the four Rotary Clubs of Telford & District, the Telford Tree of Light enables the community to remember their loved ones and support local charities during the festive season. In return for a donation, names are displayed around the tree in Telford Shopping Centre on the run up to Christmas.

Peter Seaward, of the Rotary Club, said: “Our 2023 appeal produced another amazing result and the committee of the Telford Tree of Light and Trustees of the Rotary Clubs of Telford and District Trust Fund are pleased to announce that thanks to the generosity of our contributors and sponsors, both financial and in kind, £40,000 was raised.

“It was a great effort by all those people who contributed in what have been increasingly challenging financial times and we would like to pass on our sincere thanks to them. It just goes to show that many people are still willing to get right behind good causes whenever they can.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to make donations to three really excellent causes, Severn Hospice, Hope House/TyGobaith and Telford First Responders – organisations who are playing such an important role in our communities.”

Nicky Green, senior fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “Once again, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Telford Rotarians and their supporters. Their Tree of Light shines so brightly during the Christmas period and brings such comfort to so many people in Telford.

“Through their kindness, it raises thousands of pounds for charity. We are so lucky to be chosen year after year to benefit and the kindness shown to us by the Rotarians is incredible. We are so thankful to them – their fabulous donation will go towards funding the vital care we provide to so many people locally.”

Dawn Ball, from Hope House, said “We are so very thankful that the Telford Tree of Light chose to support Hope House Children’s Hospices again last Christmas. Every single donation we receive means the world to all of us at Hope House and we genuinely couldn’t be more thankful for the support of the Rotary clubs that organise it.

“Our families tell us every day that our hospices are an absolute lifeline for them. The care we provide thanks to donations such as those from the Tree of Light, is expert, bespoke and life-changing. Thank you.”

Nick Freeman, representing Telford First Responders said “Thanks to you all and your members so much for this amazing donation and support – it is actually quite overwhelming. It is helping to bring our second vehicle a step nearer.”

Telford Tree of Light has been raising funds whilst enabling the public to remember their loved ones at Christmas since 1995. A total of £833,699 has been raised for 61 local charities.