Shropshire Labour Leader launches petition to block Council parking charge increase

Cllr Julia Buckley, Shropshire Labour Leader, has launched a petition and called in a scrutiny investigation to challenge the legality of Shropshire Council’s decision to increase parking charges in council-owned car parks in Shrewsbury and across the county.

Cars parked at Frankwell Main car park in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

A decision to increase parking charges in Shropshire Council car parks and on street was made by the Cocuncil’s cabinet on January 17th. The decision was made despite widespread public opposition and concerns.

During the cabinet meeting, Cllr Buckley spoke to raise serious concerns on behalf of business owners and workers in the town who frequently park outside the loop to commute.

Previously the Council’s strategy had always rewarded those who do not drive through the town centre with the lowest parking charges and increases. However, the new proposals departed from this policy and from the Movement strategy which enjoys cross-party support and endorsement from business organisations, who have also been in touch with the Council to express the dismay of their members.

New Parking Charges

The council says the changes will encourage people to change their behaviour and raise additional income for spending on the maintenance of car parks.

In Shrewsbury, parking at Frankwell will rise from 80p to £1.20 per hour whilst on-street parking increases from £2.80 per hour to £3.60 per hour.

Other council-owned car parks in the town also see increases. Parking charges would also be extended to 8pm rather than the current cut-off at 6pm.

The council said the increase in charges would help re-distribute vehicles by encouraging motorists to park outside of the river loop, or to use Park and Ride or other bus services, or – if possible – to walk, cycle or use other forms of active travel.

Outside Shrewsbury, Whitchurch, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock and Church Stretton will see an increase from 60p to 80p per hour. Whilst in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Ellesmere parking would rise from £1.20 to £1.40.

In Ludlow, on-street parking would also increase from £2 to £2.20 per hour.

Other changes include charging for parking until 8pm (rather than 6pm as at present) in Shrewsbury, and introducing/increase Sunday and bank holiday charges across the county.

Permit/season ticket charges are also proposed to increase in proportion to the hourly tariff changes.

With Shropshire Council facing a budget overspend of £71 million (£51 million deficit and £20 million extra demand) for this fiscal year, there are concerns that the new parking charge increases are simply a cynical move to generate £1.67 million of profit to plug the gaping hole in the Council’s finances.

According to Traffic Regulation Legislation, any proposed changes to parking conditions or policies must be subjected to a full public consultation.

Cllr Julia Buckley on behalf of the Shropshire Council Labour Group said:

“It is time this Council listened to its residents and key stakeholders such as local businesses, Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Business Chamber.

“If the Council insists on pursuing such a controversial policy, we need public consultation and legal approval. Businesses, commuters and businesses are telling me every day how they simply cannot afford the price hikes proposed, and it will have a major impact on the economic prosperity of our town and quality of life for our residents. Quite simply, this short-sighted money-grabbing policy could destroy our town.

“On behalf of the Labour Groups for Shropshire and Shrewsbury Councils, we have launched a petition and are asking businesses and residents to sign so that we can show the strength of feeling on this issue, and persuade the Council to do the right thing.”

Parking Charges Petition

Businesses and members of the public are being asked to sign a petition online.

We, the undersigned, call upon Shropshire Council to halt its decision to generate £2m income by introducing excessive increases to car parking charges in Shrewsbury (67% increase at Abbey Foregate; 50% at Frankwell; 180% on a Sunday and extending charges to 8pm every day) until a full public consultation has been conducted to take into account the impact on local businesses, residents, workers and visitors to the town.

We believe any increases in car parking charges should not exceed current inflation rates and should align with the movement strategy to charge lower increases for parking furthest from the town centre. This is essential for the economic vitality of the town

The petition is available to sign at survey.labour.org.uk/shrewsburyparkingpetition.