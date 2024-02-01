7.4 C
Hospital Trust launches Theatres Academy

The Trust, which runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals, has launched a Theatres Academy to support its long-term workforce plan ambitions to ensure there is an NHS career choice in the Theatres department for those who have had no formal training.


The Academy provides an introduction to working within the theatre environment

The Academy at The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH), which runs The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, will provide a blend of face-to-face learning, hands-on demonstration, practical assessments and eLearning.

A group of medical professionals holding signs Description automatically generatedAlison Mattey, Matron for Theatres, said: “After years of struggling to recruit experienced theatre staff, we decided to focus more on staff development and ‘growing our own’ within the department.

“The evidence-based training we offer is delivered by our very own Professional Development Team, which supports a smooth transition into the clinical setting.

“Our ethos is to ‘build outstanding theatre teams’ and the in-house Academy is already playing an important role in helping us achieve this ambition.”

Amanda Hollands, an Associate Practitioner from the first cohort, said: “The Theatres Academy provides an excellent introduction to working within the theatre environment, whether you are a qualified professional or just starting out.

“The course takes you through a patient’s journey within theatres and you are given opportunities to get ‘hands on’ in a variety of simulated sessions.”

Rhia Boyode, Director of People and Organisational Development, said: “This is a great example of Clinical Supports Services commitment to the NHS People promise ‘Growing for the future’. New ways of working and delivering care initiatives such as these help us to deliver on our vision ‘to provide excellent care for the communities we serve’.”

