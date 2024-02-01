Artists fundraise for the Shrewsbury Ark homeless charity

Two Shropshire artists, Louise Southan and Ben Wiseman, are raising funds for Shrewsbury Ark by putting on a charity art exhibition at the Bear Steps Gallery.

Louise and Ben with a selection of their artwork.

Lousie said: “The Covid pandemic and the subsequent cost of living crisis has shown us how easy it is to become homeless. The loss of a job or the break up of a relationship compounded by health issues can happen to anyone. Homelessness is not a lifestyle choice.

“This is an issue Ben and I both feel passionately about, and we hope people will support us in this venture. People can come along to enjoy the art and try something creative whilst raising money for a good cause at the same time.”

The Shrewsbury Ark is a day centre in the heart of Shrewsbury dedicated to helping homeless and vulnerable people. The Shrewsbury Ark statistics from the 1st of July 2022- the 29th of June 2023 state that the total number of visits by people in need of support was 10,112.

Emily Bell, the Chair of Shrewsbury Ark trustees, said: “As an independent charity, we rely entirely on donations and fundraising to ensure that individuals facing homelessness receive the help they need to rebuild their lives.”

The charity exhibition will take place at The Bear Steps Gallery, St Alkmonds Square in Shrewsbury from March 31st – Saturday the 13th of April. The gallery is open each day between 10am – 4pm.

In addition, Louise and Ben are putting on a selection of canapés and drinks on Easter Monday and art workshops on Saturday, the 6th of April.

The workshops cost £15 with art all materials provided and are suitable for people over the age of 16. No art experience is necessary.

‘Paint the Shropshire Hills in Watercolour’ runs from 10am to 12pm.

‘Paint Expressive Flowers in Mixed Media’ runs from 2pm-4pm.

Workshop places must be booked; to book, participants must contact [email protected]