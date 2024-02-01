7.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

Artists fundraise for the Shrewsbury Ark homeless charity

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two Shropshire artists, Louise Southan and Ben Wiseman, are raising funds for Shrewsbury Ark by putting on a charity art exhibition at the Bear Steps Gallery.

Louise and Ben with a selection of their artwork.
Louise and Ben with a selection of their artwork.

Lousie said: “The Covid pandemic and the subsequent cost of living crisis has shown us how easy it is to become homeless. The loss of a job or the break up of a relationship compounded by health issues can happen to anyone. Homelessness is not a lifestyle choice.

“This is an issue Ben and I both feel passionately about, and we hope people will support us in this venture. People can come along to enjoy the art and try something creative whilst raising money for a good cause at the same time.”

- Advertisement -

The Shrewsbury Ark is a day centre in the heart of Shrewsbury dedicated to helping homeless and vulnerable people. The Shrewsbury Ark statistics from the 1st of July 2022- the 29th of June 2023 state that the total number of visits by people in need of support was 10,112.

Emily Bell, the Chair of Shrewsbury Ark trustees, said: “As an independent charity, we rely entirely on donations and fundraising to ensure that individuals facing homelessness receive the help they need to rebuild their lives.”

The charity exhibition will take place at The Bear Steps Gallery, St Alkmonds Square in Shrewsbury from March 31st – Saturday the 13th of April. The gallery is open each day between 10am – 4pm.

In addition, Louise and Ben are putting on a selection of canapés and drinks on Easter Monday and art workshops on Saturday, the 6th of April.

The workshops cost £15 with art all materials provided and are suitable for people over the age of 16. No art experience is necessary.

 ‘Paint the Shropshire Hills in Watercolour’ runs from 10am to 12pm.

 ‘Paint Expressive Flowers in Mixed Media’ runs from 2pm-4pm.

Workshop places must be booked; to book, participants must contact [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP