February half term fun returns with Kids4£1 activities across Telford & Wrekin

Families across Telford & Wrekin can make the most of a series of activities on their doorstep for just £1 during February half term.

Kids4£1 sessions are taking place at venues across the borough. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Kids4£1 programme offers family favourite activities including swimming, tennis, golf, tobogganing and soft play – encouraging people to stay local and spend less.

The weekday and weekend activities run for seven days from Monday 12 February to Sunday 18 February 2024 and all sessions can be booked in advance (except for swimming).

Kids4£1 sessions are taking place at venues including Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre, Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre and Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre.

Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre is offering toboganning sessions for 5-10 year olds and tennis is available at Telford Tennis Centre.

Meanwhile, youngsters can find their golfing groove by making the most of a driving range offer at Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf and Fitness Centre.

There are also other activities taking place during half term at Telford Ice Rink, Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre and Telford Town Park which aren’t part of the Kids4£1 offer but still offer great value.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure, said: “Our Kids4£1 activities are an excellent way for families to enjoy half term fun at affordable prices.

“Keeping children entertained during the school holidays isn’t easy and it can also be expensive, particularly if the weather isn’t good outside.

“Hopefully, these popular sessions across the borough give families the opportunity to take part in a range of fun activities on the doorstep which are amazing value.”

You can find out more about all the activities at telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/kidsforaquid.