Shropshire hygiene and decontamination specialist celebrates a record breaking year

A Shropshire hygiene and decontamination specialist, developing and manufacturing products for healthcare, catering and hospitality sectors around the world, has marked a record-breaking year with a rebrand as they plan for the future.

Serchem investors Oliver Wadlow, Simon Lloydbottom and Richard Hale with Serchem Commercial Director Alison Arnold.

The team at Telford-based Serchem has revealed a new identity for the business, including a new website, along with the addition of a group of experienced investors to guide the next phase of growth, new products and the creation of jobs in the town.

It comes as the company celebrates the biggest export order in its 43-year-old history.

Serchem was launched in Telford in 1981 and is now recognised as a global leader in the development and manufacturing of hygiene and decontamination products, working with both NHS and private health providers, along with catering and hospitality businesses around the world.

The Serchem team celebrated the rebrand and marked the first stage of the new era at the Arab Health Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre this month.

Alison Arnold, Serchem Commercial Director, said: “The company continues to go from strength-to-strength. We have enjoyed a phenomenal period of growth which has included our biggest ever export order and our confident, new identity will be vital in driving our exciting plans for future growth.

“We have launched a new website www.serchem.com as well as a new suite of marketing collateral and have celebrated major new investment which will help us expand our global reach, increase our workforce to meet demand and add to an already extensive product range – cementing our position as an industry leader.

“In recent years Serchem has continued to attract an increasing level of business both in the UK and internationally, driven by a commitment to premium products and service. We want to not only successfully deliver on that growth but further strengthen our customer relationships and position in the market.

“As part of achieving that we have carefully selected a group of experienced investors to actively support the team. We welcome experienced corporate finance professionals Oliver Wadlow and Simon Lloydbottom, who have joined forces with Richard Hale, after his successful and longstanding ownership of Deritend Industries.”

Commenting on the developments, Mr Wadlow said: “The time was right to create a robust brand strategy together with a sharper, more professional identity that truly reflects Serchem’s expertise and capability.

“Working with industry specialists, we’ve created a distinctive brand in the health, catering and hospitality sectors that captures all that is incredible about Serchem, enabling us to tap into the wide-ranging opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

Mrs Arnold added that the launch of a new era for Serchem comes at a time when its position within the health, catering and hospitality sectors, both at home and abroad, has never been stronger.

Serchem continues to lead the way in the manufacture and distribution of vital chemical products and equipment, essential to hygiene and safety in medical and catering and hospitality settings.

She said: “This is a very exciting time for the business which we are so proud to run here in Telford. This next phase will offer job opportunities and career development for many who are in the business and for people who are yet to join us.

“I am extremely proud of our team – known as the Serchem family – and look forward to a very successful year ahead and beyond.”