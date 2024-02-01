7.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 1, 2024
- Advertisement -

Building contractor celebrates significant contribution made by apprentices

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based building contractor, SJ Roberts Construction, has spoken out on the valuable contribution made to the firm by apprentices in a call to encourage more local businesses to invest in future talent in this way.

An impressive 36 apprentices are currently training with SJ Roberts Construction.
An impressive 36 apprentices are currently training with SJ Roberts Construction.

SJ Roberts Construction hired its first apprentice almost 20 years ago and has since supported many apprentices to become trained in a diverse mix of skilled areas that include carpentry, brickwork, plumbing, electricals, engineering, quantity surveying, architectural technology, and site management.  An impressive 36 apprentices are currently training with the company.

Commenting on the impact that apprentices have on the business, MD Mike Sambrook said:

- Advertisement -

“The fact that a relatively small, family-run business like SJ Roberts Construction has invested so heavily in apprentices and is currently supporting such a high number of them, speaks volumes for the value that we place on their contribution. 

“Our apprentices have integrated very well, and we’ve found it to be an ideal way of both investing in the future of the industry, as well as addressing the ongoing skills gap.  Significantly, they’ve contributed across the whole business – it’s important to remember that apprenticeships don’t solely cover the skilled trades.”

SJ Roberts Construction has successfully supported many of its apprentices over the long term, with several now holding senior positions within the business.  Dom Owen joined the team as a 16-year-old apprentice engineer and now, at the age of 24 heads up the company’s engineering department.  He commented:

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after school and an apprenticeship, with the chance to train and work, seemed like a good option, so I decided to give it a go and find out if it was right for me!

“I received a lot of support from the team at SJ Roberts and whilst I always wanted to progress and achieve more, I didn’t expect to be in my current position so early in my career.  I’d encourage anyone thinking about an apprenticeship to give it a go and see where it takes them.”

Concluding, Mike Sambrook said:

“Apprentices have, undoubtedly, had a positive impact on our team over the past 20 years and I’d highly recommend this approach to recruitment, training and upskilling to other businesses regardless of their size.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP