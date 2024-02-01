Building contractor celebrates significant contribution made by apprentices

Shropshire-based building contractor, SJ Roberts Construction, has spoken out on the valuable contribution made to the firm by apprentices in a call to encourage more local businesses to invest in future talent in this way.

An impressive 36 apprentices are currently training with SJ Roberts Construction.

SJ Roberts Construction hired its first apprentice almost 20 years ago and has since supported many apprentices to become trained in a diverse mix of skilled areas that include carpentry, brickwork, plumbing, electricals, engineering, quantity surveying, architectural technology, and site management. An impressive 36 apprentices are currently training with the company.

Commenting on the impact that apprentices have on the business, MD Mike Sambrook said:

- Advertisement -

“The fact that a relatively small, family-run business like SJ Roberts Construction has invested so heavily in apprentices and is currently supporting such a high number of them, speaks volumes for the value that we place on their contribution.

“Our apprentices have integrated very well, and we’ve found it to be an ideal way of both investing in the future of the industry, as well as addressing the ongoing skills gap. Significantly, they’ve contributed across the whole business – it’s important to remember that apprenticeships don’t solely cover the skilled trades.”

SJ Roberts Construction has successfully supported many of its apprentices over the long term, with several now holding senior positions within the business. Dom Owen joined the team as a 16-year-old apprentice engineer and now, at the age of 24 heads up the company’s engineering department. He commented:

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after school and an apprenticeship, with the chance to train and work, seemed like a good option, so I decided to give it a go and find out if it was right for me!

“I received a lot of support from the team at SJ Roberts and whilst I always wanted to progress and achieve more, I didn’t expect to be in my current position so early in my career. I’d encourage anyone thinking about an apprenticeship to give it a go and see where it takes them.”

Concluding, Mike Sambrook said:

“Apprentices have, undoubtedly, had a positive impact on our team over the past 20 years and I’d highly recommend this approach to recruitment, training and upskilling to other businesses regardless of their size.”