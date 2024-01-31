9.9 C
Teenage girl dies in Telford collision

A teenage girl has died as a result of her injuries after being struck by a car in Telford on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services received reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and car on West Centre Way in Telford at around 5.15pm yesterday.

The 15-year-old girl was given life support at the scene of the incident and then transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where she later died.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident, no arrests have been made and police are currently carrying out inquiries.

Witness Appeal

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Steve Wootton by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01905 973 369 quoting incident 331i of 30 January 2024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk

