Shropshire Council subsidy project sees more than 10,000 trees planted

More than 10,000 trees have been planted across the county thanks to Shropshire Council’s subsidised tree scheme for the 2023/2024 season.

The council was able to offer half price tree saplings to residents, schools, community groups, town councils, parish councils, charities and businesses, to help make the county a greener and cleaner place to be.

People who applied to the scheme were able to choose from hedge or native tree species, and residents were given a choice of species depending on their own site conditions; including bundles for low ground, high ground, wet ground and trees for hedgerows.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“I am delighted that once again there has been a huge response to our offer and there is such enthusiasm for tree planting overall.

“As well as helping by sequestering carbon, the trees and hedges we have offered will enhance the natural landscape, biodiversity and wildlife habitats of the county, as the trees and hedges will provide food, shelter and corridors for various species of animals and plants.

“The tree scheme can also improve the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors, as the trees and hedges will improve air quality, reduce noise pollution, moderate the temperature, and create a sense of beauty and tranquillity.”

Nick Rowles, Shropshire Council’s Trees Outside of Woodland officer, added:

“This offer has helped us on our way to achieving a target of 345,000 trees planted in the county by 2030. The native species will help our wildlife and enhance our countryside further.”