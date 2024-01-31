Council urges operator to include Wellington station as part of plans to reinstate direct train service to London

Plans to reinstate a direct service to London have been called ‘short-sighted’ as Telford & Wrekin Council urges the operator to include Wellington railway station.

Wellington Railway Station. Image: Google Street View

Following an announcement by Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR), proposing to bring back a direct service to and from London next year, council leaders have welcomed the increase in rail services but warned the omission of Wellington is a confusing decision.

The plan would see new, daily train services between Wrexham General and London Euston, serving existing rail stations at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes Central.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for place, the economy & neighbourhood services said: “We’re committed to providing affordable public transport and working with operators to improve railway stations and services is key to this.

“This potential new service has been in the pipeline for some time and whilst more daily trains to London is a good thing it’s shouldn’t be to the detriment of Wellington. We will be making the strongest possible representations to the company and other stakeholders.

“There is a clear case for Wellington, and we believe for it not to be included as a stop is disappointing and short sighted. We will continue to work with the operator to make this a reality, as we have been up to this point.”

The council added that 700,000 passengers a year used Wellington railway station prior to the pandemic and since, figures have recovered faster than Telford Central.

The council says that Wellington railway station is already capable of accommodating the proposed new trains, has perfectly placed onward travel at the adjacent bus station – served by increasing numbers of services, including six council-funded bus routes and will have a new bridge and lifts further improving accessibility for the growing communities.