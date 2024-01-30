Work underway to transform Wellington’s former New College site

Work to deliver a new residential and community development at a prime location which is a gateway to Wellington is now underway.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group, Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), Sonia Roberts MBE, Chair of the Marches LEP, James Dunn, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director – Prosperity & Investment and Dawn Toy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Service Delivery Manager – Prosperity & Investment.

The project will deliver a total of 76 Wrekin Housing Group homes for older people, including 10 bungalows and a further 20 homes from Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly-owned housing company Nuplace, at the former New College site on King Street.

In addition to the new homes and a dedicated car park for the King Street mosque, plans include the delivery of a new community hall and sports facility as part of the site transformation.

Telford & Wrekin Council acquired the site in 2019 and has worked in partnership with Wrekin Housing Group and Nuplace to masterplan the redevelopment project.

Grant funding from the Marches LEP Stronger Communities Get Building Fund supported early feasibility work while Homes England funding, secured by Wrekin Housing Group, is supporting the wider residential development.

MORRO Partnerships started work in March 2023 on Phase One of the project to convert the Grade 2 listed building at the former further education college site into 28 residential apartments for the YMCA, due to be completed later this year.

The one-bedroom studio apartments and four wheelchair-accessible homes will include laundry facilities, electric vehicle charging points and car parking around the building.

Now work on the wider site is underway which will be in keeping with the adjoining heritage building and a retaining wall will be installed to safeguard the building’s heritage.

The latest development is being delivered by Lovell Homes and is set to be completed by winter 2025.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “We’re delighted to see work commence to regenerate the wider former New College site and create a comprehensive residential development which will cater for all generations.

“This site is in a key location in Wellington and through working in partnership with Wrekin Housing Group and Nuplace we are excited to see all the plans to redevelop this area start to take shape.

“Creating a series of new Wrekin Housing Group and Nuplace homes builds on work which has already started on Phase One of the project to transform the former college building into modern and attractive apartments for the YMCA.

“Through the wider development on the site, a community hall and leisure facility is also being delivered which will benefit our residents and create a vibrant local community.”

The development will create up to 20 new jobs and funding generated through the planning process for the project has also helped to deliver an upgrade to the Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) at Millfields Park.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, said: “This development supports the council’s strategy to create new, attractive and affordable homes for our residents and ensure that key areas of land in our borough, like this one in Wellington, do not become stalled sites.

“Working alongside Wrekin Housing Group and Nuplace, these new homes will transform the former New College site.

“With over 1,300 tenants now living in Nuplace properties right across the borough, we know this brand-new accommodation will provide fantastic long-term homes for our residents for generations to come.”

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at the Wrekin Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to be working with our partners to deliver 76 homes at New College, a development that will provide much-needed affordable housing for older people in the local community. The scheme is testament to the power of partnership working.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to make a different to people’s lives across Telford and Wrekin.

“Together, we are bringing a development that will not only satisfy local housing demand, but will also enhance the wider community through significant investment.

“We look forward to seeing the progress of the development and welcoming the first residents in winter 2025.”

Samuel Clarke, Regional Operations Director at Lovell Partnerships, said: “Alongside Telford and Wrekin Council, Nuplace and Wrekin Housing Group, we are the build partner delivering 76 homes on the former site of New College.

“This will comprise 76 for older people including 10 bungalows and a further 20 Nuplace homes for rent.

“The wider development plans extend to a leisure facility, community hall and YMCA apartments. We’ll be ready to welcome the first residents from winter 2025.”

Lewis Young, Senior Manager – Provider Management (SME) for Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious partners of all sizes to build those homes and communities.

“This investment through the Affordable Homes Programme does just that, enabling Wrekin Housing Group to build 76 much-needed new homes the people of Wellington can be proud of.”

Sonia Roberts MBE, Chair of the Marches LEP, said: “We are delighted to see work underway on this important project.

“The LEP was pleased to offer funding to help pave the way for this work which will bring much-needed homes and community facilities to Wellington.”