Shropshire Council takes on management of Market Drayton markets

Shropshire Council is to take on the management of Market Drayton’s indoor and street markets from the beginning of April.

Market Drayton Market. Image: Google Street View

The council owns the markets but for the past 12 years they have been run on the council’s behalf by LSD Promotions.

The markets will continue to run in their current format, although Shropshire Council will be looking at fresh ideas for the markets over the coming months, working collaboratively with Market Drayton Town Council and traders.

Management of the markets will be led by Kate Gittins, who recently stepped back from running Shrewsbury Market Hall having led that market to win the title of ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ for the second year in a row.

To support all the market traders and ensure consistency during this handover period the current reduced rates for the indoor and street market will be retained for the immediate future.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:-

“I’d like to thank LSD Promotions for the work they have done on managing Market Drayton’s markets over the past 12 years, in particular their recent initiatives which have had a positive impact on the market stall take-up.

“I’d also like to thank Kate Gittins for the fantastic work she has done managing Shrewsbury Market Hall and wish her every success in managing Market Drayton’s markets.”

Siobhan Noake from LSD Promotions said:

“LSD Promotions are proud of the vibrant community we’ve nurtured in Market Drayton’s markets over the past 12 years. While we bid farewell to the direct management role, we’re excited to witness the next chapter under Shropshire Council.

“We extend our gratitude to the dedicated traders and the town council, who have been an invaluable support to us over the years.”