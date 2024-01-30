Prolific Ludlow shoplifter jailed for six months

A prolific Ludlow shoplifter has been sentenced to six months in prison for two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order and two counts of shoplifting.

Anthony Shingler, 38, of no fixed abode was handed the sentence at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to the offences.

Shingler was given the CBO on 28 September 2023 with conditions not to enter a number of shops in Ludlow following previous shoplifting sprees in the town.

On 26 and 27 January he entered Sainsbury’s and One Stop in Ludlow where he stole over £200 of food, thus breaching the terms of his criminal behaviour order.

Sergeant Jenni Price said: “Shingler has been blighting the shops in Ludlow for some time so I’m glad that justice was done yesterday.

“The impact shoplifting has on our communities shouldn’t be underestimated. It can affect retail prices, insurance premiums and damages local communities through fear of crime. The proceeds of these crimes also often end up being spent on illegal drugs, causing more suffering to individuals and the wider community.”