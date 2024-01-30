Philip Dunne welcomes launch of Veterans ID card

Former Defence Minister, Philip Dunne, has welcomed the launch of a new Veterans ID card for former UK Armed Forces service personnel.

Philip Dunne MP with South Shropshire candidate and veteran, Stuart Anderson.

Any personnel who have left the military since December 2018 can now apply for one of the new cards, maintaining a tangible link to their career in the Armed Forces.

The rollout follows five months of testing of a new digital application service to verify the status of former servicemen and women.

The cards enable veterans to easily verify their service to the NHS, their local authority, and charities, helping to access support and services where needed. All other veterans will be able to apply for a new card by the end of this year.

Mr Dunne, who spent four years in the Ministry of Defence, said:

“The latest census showed there were over 3,600 veterans living in South Shropshire, and just under 10% of households in South Shropshire include a veteran.

“So maintaining a tangible link to their career in the Armed Forces, which helps in accessing NHS or Council services, is welcome and important step in recognising their service.

“I know an ID card will not be something all in the Veterans community want or need, but for those struggling to demonstrate their eligibility for support services, this will make a positive difference.”

South Shropshire candidate Stuart Anderson, who spent 8 years in the British Army with the Royal Green Jackets, said:

“As a former soldier, and a current father to a soldier, I have a great love for our Armed Forces. I’ve spoken over the years about the challenges I faced after leaving the army, so supporting veterans is something I care deeply about.

“The ID card is one of many new measures that have been introduced to help veterans access support and services. I was really happy to get mine, and encourage other veterans to get hold of their own.”

The new card is one of three that are available to service leavers. Personnel leaving the armed forces are also able to keep their military IDs, known as the MOD90, allowing them to maintain their emotional connection with their service. Additionally, veterans can access a range of discounts through the Defence Discount Service, the official MOD-endorsed service for the armed forces.

Applications can be made online at gov.uk/veteran-card.