MP welcomes plans for Llanymynech to Pant 30mph zone

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has welcomed news that National Highways plan to introduce a 30mph zone between Llanymynech and Pant, with an aim of improving the dangerous and busy stretch of road between the villages.

Helen Morgan pictured with Cllr Glyn Preston (Powys County Council) and local resident Dan Widdon.

This comes after a longstanding campaign and petition by the MP and local residents to sort out the A483, and the reduction of the speed limit at the Llanymynech crossroads to 20mph.

Whilst the most recent move by National Highways does not solve the overall problem of the road’s traffic, it is a positive step that will improve safety between two of the main villages intersected by the road.

Top of the list of local demands continues to be the Llanymynech bypass, mentioned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year. The MP and local campaigners also say that improvements to the Llynclys crossroads and action throughout the stretch of road, like a crossing opposite Bryn Offa Primary School, are needed.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“In Llanymynech, Pant, Llynclys and the nearby villages, road safety around the A483 is an issue that comes up on almost every doorstep.

“A bypass would be ideal, but in the absence of that, we need action to make the Llynclys crossroads safe and sort out the dangerous and busy sections of the A483.

“It is really welcome to see National Highways taking action with plans to bring the stretch between Llanymynech and Pant down to 30mph, but more can and must be done. I’ll be keeping the pressure up on both them and on Shropshire Council to take this issue seriously and ensure our villages are safe for everyone.”