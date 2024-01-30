LOOPFEST tickets go on sale for its most exciting line-up to date

LOOPFEST, Shrewsbury’s premier music and arts festival, has released tickets for its most exciting line-up to date.

Crowds will be able to enjoy exceptional performances on the Shrewsbury Castle Stage

With a diverse array of talent, Loopfest promises an unforgettable experience over the May-Day Bank Holiday weekend, featuring three days of free and ticketed live music, entertainment, and more.

As tradition dictates, LOOPFEST showcases the finest local artists alongside emerging acts currently making waves on the UK gig scene. From original talents gracing UK’s national radio stations to singer-songwriters reminiscent of Joni Mitchell, and dynamic cover bands that know how to bring the party, LOOPFEST 2024 is set to be an immersive celebration of music and culture.

LOOPFEST receives no funding in 2024, and to balance the books LOOPFEST is proud to introduce nationally renowned artists to Shrewsbury’s stage this year. The Shrewsbury Castle Stage will host exceptional performances from Beardyman, Nubiyan Twist, Dutty Moonshine Band, DJ Format, and a soon-to-be-announced headliner. These special events will be ticketed, providing an unparalleled experience for music enthusiasts and will ensure the event continues in 2025 and beyond.

The festivities kick off on Friday, May 3 2024, at Shrewsbury Castle with BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkin’s Awesome Friends, featuring a headline act to be announced, supported by Adult Play & Passive Fix.

The excitement continues on Saturday, May 4, with Nubiyan Twist taking the stage from 5 pm, supported by Fight the Bear & Jack Valero (Billy Bragg’s son).

Sunday, May 5, promises an all-day extravaganza, starting at noon with Beardyman, supported by Greysha & The Uptown Monotones. The party keeps going into the evening with Dutty Moonshine Big Band hitting the stage at 5 pm, supported by Mighty Vipers & Zen Baseballbat.

In addition to the outstanding musical line-up, LOOPFEST will feature spoken word artists, child-friendly workshops, and crowd-inclusive street entertainment throughout the weekend – all of which are free of charge.

To secure your spot at Shrewsbury’s music event of the year, loopfest.co.uk. Don’t miss the chance to be part of an unforgettable weekend celebrating the power of music and the vibrant arts community in Shrewsbury.