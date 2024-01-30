0.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
- Advertisement -

Telford College welcomes Shropshire Chamber patrons

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford College welcomed patron members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to its Wellington campus for a fact-finding breakfast briefing.

Chamber director Matt Lowe speaks at the patron event
Chamber director Matt Lowe speaks at the patron event

It was a chance for them to learn about the college’s exciting expansion plans, including the opening of a new Digital & Maths Skills Hub in Telford’s new ‘Station Quarter’ this autumn.

Guests were also able to look inside a hi-tech new mobile training unit which used cutting-edge digital learning technology to take education out to company premises across the Marches region.

- Advertisement -

Caroline Bastow, Robert Lees and Teresa Hughes, from the college’s senior leadership team, gave a presentation about the college’s vision to work closely with employers, ensuring it is delivering the skills which companies need.

Caroline said: “It’s vital for us to be able to listen to businesses about the challenges they are facing, and the strategies in place. We are educating and informing the next generations of your staff.”

“It’s about upskilling the workforce we have already got, and being a collaborative partner in the local business community – growing the workforce, building bridges and taking intelligence from businesses to inform what we are doing.”

Rachel Owen, director of membership at Shropshire Chamber, said: “We’re grateful to Telford College for hosting us – it was a fascinating morning, and useful to learn about some of their new learning pathways.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP