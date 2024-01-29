Shrewsbury care home joins The Big Dementia Conversation

A care home in Shrewsbury is calling on local people to take part in a national conversation to learn more about dementia.

The Big Dementia Conversation, a groundbreaking Care UK initiative, focuses on the lesser-known symptoms of the condition.

On Thursday 1st February, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation – a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss –something Care UK is hoping to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

The Understanding Dementia session at Oxbow Manor will be led by dementia expert and Vice President of the Alzheimer’s Society Dr Nori Graham and will provide expert guidance on how dementia can affect older people as they age, as well as practical advice on how to support a loved one to live well with the condition.

In addition to the event, the Shrewsbury community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Emma Tillyer, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “Here at Oxbow Manor, we understand how difficult it can be to adapt to the challenges that come with a dementia diagnosis. This event will provide local people with insight and practical advice to better understand and prepare for the different stages of the condition while providing an opportunity to connect with others in a similar position.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Dr Nori Graham to help those in the local community learn more about what dementia might mean for a loved one, and we’d encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

For more information on Oxbow Manor and to book your place for the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Ann Rose, on 01743 598505, or email [email protected]