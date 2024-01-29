Resurfacing work takes place on approaches to A41 Tilstock island

Approaches to the A41 Tilstock Island in Whitchurch will be closed from today until Friday 9 February for resurfacing work.

Work will be carried out between 9.30am and 4pm each day, though there will be no weekend working.

During these times a diversion will be place, though access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

There will be two different closures on the roundabout approaches as work progresses, meaning that a different diversion route will be in place.

Road users are asked to follow the diversion signs that will take them through Whitchurch or Wem.

Signs will be erected in the road before starting the work and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.

People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress

During the work access to the works area will be restricted to local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, equestrians and emergency service vehicles.