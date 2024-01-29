11.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

Resurfacing work takes place on approaches to A41 Tilstock island

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Approaches to the A41 Tilstock Island in Whitchurch will be closed from today until Friday 9 February for resurfacing work.

Approaches to the A41 Tilstock Island in Whitchurch will be closed.
Approaches to the A41 Tilstock Island in Whitchurch will be closed.

Work will be carried out between 9.30am and 4pm each day, though there will be no weekend working.

During these times a diversion will be place, though access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

- Advertisement -

There will be two different closures on the roundabout approaches as work progresses, meaning that a different diversion route will be in place.

Road users are asked to follow the diversion signs that will take them through Whitchurch or Wem.

Signs will be erected in the road before starting the work and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.

People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress

During the work access to the works area will be restricted to local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, equestrians and emergency service vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP