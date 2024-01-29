Concert raises £10,000 for Hope House

A special concert at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has raised more than £10,000 for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Anthony Watts with volunteers who held a bucket collection on the night.

The concert by The Film Orchestra and Choir was organised by long-time supporters of the charity Anthony and Vanessa Watts, from Knighton, Powys.

Everything raised from ticket sales and donations will go directly to the Hope House after the couple’s company Ibis Healthcare covered the theatre costs.

Anthony said: “What a fabulous night of music we all had.

“The Film Orchestra were incredible and it was amazing to see them back performing in Shrewsbury for the first time in many years.

“We’re delighted to have been able to raise such a fantastic amount of money and I would like to thank everyone who helped us organise this event, the volunteers who were a tremendous help collecting money on night and the Film Orchestra and Choir for such putting on such a great show.

“We have been fundraising for Hope House for a long time now and are always looking at new things we can do to raise money for such a wonderful local charity.

The work Hope House does in caring for seriously ill children in our community is incredible and organising events like this is all worth it to make sure we are doing our bit to support them where we can.”

The Watts family will be hosting another Wing Walking event on 25th July, after last year’s was so successful, raising more than £16,000.

Dawn Ball, Hope House fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to Anthony and Vanessa for putting on this amazing event which raised such an incredible amount of money to support seriously ill local children and their families.

“Anthony and Vanessa have been such wonderful supporters over the years, and their contribution is making a difference every day. We can’t thank them enough for all they have done.”