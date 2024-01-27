Police reassure Telford communities ahead of a protest and counter protest

Police in Telford say they are taking steps to reassure local communities ahead of a protest and counter protest taking place later today.

Officers have been liaising with the organisers of both groups to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

Both groups will gather at around 12pm on Saturday in the vicinity of Telford town centre.

West Mercia Police says there will be an increased police presence in the area with plans in place to ensure a proportionate and appropriate response.

Local policing teams have been working with communities across Telford to offer support and reassurance.

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Jamie Dunn, said: “We know this event causes concern within our local communities and have been working with them to offer support and reassurance.

“People will see an increased police presence in Telford this afternoon, both around the town centre and other areas with officers there to maintain public safety and help minimise disruption.“