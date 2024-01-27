6.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police reassure Telford communities ahead of a protest and counter protest

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford say they are taking steps to reassure local communities ahead of a protest and counter protest taking place later today.

Officers have been liaising with the organisers of both groups to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

Both groups will gather at around 12pm on Saturday in the vicinity of Telford town centre.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police says there will be an increased police presence in the area with plans in place to ensure a proportionate and appropriate response.

Local policing teams have been working with communities across Telford to offer support and reassurance.

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Jamie Dunn, said: “We know this event causes concern within our local communities and have been working with them to offer support and reassurance.

“People will see an increased police presence in Telford this afternoon, both around the town centre and other areas with officers there to maintain public safety and help minimise disruption.“

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP