Cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 discovered at two Telford properties

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 were discovered at two properties in Telford on Friday morning.

Police officers attended an address on Calcott in Stirchley following reports of a disturbance.

After becoming suspicious of the property, around 155 plants were discovered and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the production of a controlled class B drug.

- Advertisement -

At the second address, the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team executed a warrant on Church Way in Stirchley where around 75 plants were found.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.

“Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can report online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website.

“If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”