6.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 discovered at two Telford properties

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 were discovered at two properties in Telford on Friday morning.

Police officers attended an address on Calcott in Stirchley following reports of a disturbance.

After becoming suspicious of the property, around 155 plants were discovered and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the production of a controlled class B drug.

- Advertisement -

At the second address, the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team executed a warrant on Church Way in Stirchley where around 75 plants were found.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.

“Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can report online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website.

“If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP