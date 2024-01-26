Valentines promotion urges people to show their love for Shifnal

A promotion aimed at getting people to show their love for Shifnal will take place to herald Valentine’s Day in February.

The initiative is set to get residents shopping locally and shouting about why they love the town’s businesses.

“We want people to send in photographs of them holding a heart saying ‘I love this Shifnal business because…and give us the reasons why’ and there’s a QR code to make this super easy” explained Sally Themans of the Love Shifnal campaign.

“Everyone who emails Love Shifnal with a picture of a shop or business will be entered into a draw to win a Valentine’s meal at the romantic Christopher’s Restaurant in the town, as well as appearing on our social media feeds – which helps raise the profile of businesses that people love.

“The promotion will create awareness of and a positive sentiment for local shops, cafes and pubs and involve all Shifnal businesses who want to participate at a challenging time of year for trading.

“We really want to get people supporting their local Shifnal businesses and showing them the love!” Sally added.

The winner of the draw will be announced on Saturday 17 February.

The prize has been funded by Shifnal Town Council’s Regeneration Committee.