6.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Two arrested following warrants in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two people were arrested after a warrant was carried out at an address in Telford on Friday morning.

The warrant was carried out at Laburnum Road in Wrockwardine Wood, where a man aged 29, and a woman aged 27, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Mobile phones and two bladed weapons were seized by officers.

The pair remain in police custody as further enquiries are carried out.

Telford Proactive CID Detective Sergeant, Andy Pond, said: “Today’s warrant shows we will not stop in our pursuit to disrupt those we suspect are involved in drugs and drug supply, which ultimately heap misery in our communities.

“We will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will continue to act on information given to us regarding drugs.”

The warrant, supported by Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team, forms part of Neighbourhood Policing Week.

