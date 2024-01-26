Shropshire nonagenarian celebrates birthday with charity donation

A lady from Wem has raised over £850 for charity by asking for donations instead of presents for her 95th birthday.

Doreen Ivison and her daughter Liz Houghton

Doreen Ivison collected the money for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to help people living with cancer and their families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Doreen chose the charity because her daughter Liz Houghton is currently undergoing chemotherapy for cancer at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

She said: “Lingen Davies is a huge source of support to Liz so there was never any doubt about where I was going to raise money for.

“They do such brilliant work for people all over Shropshire and beyond and I was just pleased to be able to support them.

“I have raised much more than I thought I was going to. I was hoping for £250. I decided I didn’t need anything myself for my birthday, you don’t when you’re 95, so I just wanted to use the occasion to help others.

“I am thrilled to have been able to donate so much money, my friends and family have been very generous and I am very grateful to them for it. This will make a difference.”

Dorren has three other daughters and two sons who live locally, in London and in Canada.

More than 50 members of the family came together to celebrate at Hawkstone Hall in December.

The money will be used by the charity to continue funding projects and equipment to benefit

those living with and beyond cancer, as well as raising general awareness about the signs

and symptoms of cancer in the wider community.

Karen Roberts, Fundraising and Volunteer Coordinator for Lingen Davies, said: “I am very grateful to Doreen for choosing to support our cancer fund as she celebrated her birthday.

“It is wonderful to see that this is how she wanted to mark the occasion and we are pleased she had such a great celebration and was able to collect such a fabulous amount of money.



“This will go towards vital services for those affected by cancer.”