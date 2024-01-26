Shrewsbury Market Hall named Britain’s Favourite Market 2024

Shrewsbury Market Hall has been crowned Britain’s Favourite Market for the third time and for the second year in a row.

News of the prestigious award was announced at the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) one-day conference in Birmingham.

Winning Britain’s Favourite Market is the most prestigious accolade in the annual Great British Market Awards with the winner decided following a national public voting campaign.

Shrewsbury Market Hall first won the title in 2018, followed again in 2023 and now in 2024.

NABMA Chief Executive David Preston said: “This year the competition attracted its highest ever number of votes, approaching 40,000. One market in particular had huge support.

“Year-on-year this competition demonstrates the value and pride that towns and cities place in their local market and the innovation and diversity that applies in modern market management.

“The public vote for Britain’s Favourite Market has chosen a market known locally as a unique food and drink and shopping destination that offers a vibrant and eclectic fusion of the handcrafted and the hard to find.

“The market is part of the history of its town and, as a new town vision is being debated, it is clearly regarded as part of its future. The market has respected leadership, is not frightened of change and continually seeks to evolve and provide exciting business and start-up opportunities.”

Outgoing market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins, who was at the NABMA conference to hear the news, said she was in “complete shock”!

“This was totally unexpected. To win two years running is extremely rare. It’s down to the hard work of our exceptional traders, who bring such diversity and flair to the market, and all our loyal customers who took the time to vote.

“I also wish to mention our fantastic team at Shire Services, who keep the Market Hall clean, tidy and safe, and a special mention to Sarah Hart who does a brilliant job of promoting the market and galvanizing our customers into supporting our Britain’s Favourite Market campaign.”

The news of the win comes as Kate steps down from her market management position, after 17 years in post, to take on a new role within Shropshire Council.

Shrewsbury Market Hall is jointly run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that for the second year running the Shrewsbury Market Hall has won Britain’s Favourite Market.

“The fact that it is our customers and visitors who have voted for us just goes to show what value people place locally in this wonderful market and pays testimony to the work both the Town Council and Shropshire Council put into making it such a success.”

Other market winners included Borough Market in London for Outstanding Market Achievement Award, Belfast Christmas Market and Bolton Food and Drink Festival for Best Market Attraction, Broadway Market in Hackney, for Best Food Market, St Albans Outdoor Market for Best Large Outdoor Market, Darlington Market Hall for Best Small Indoor Market, Swansea Indoor Market for Best Large Indoor Market.