Bridgnorth Tractor Run raises nearly £10,000 for Hope House

A group of farmers have raised nearly £20,000 for good causes by lighting up the night for a charity tractor run.

Josh Barratt and Tom Wellings holding artwork they received in recognition of their fundraising for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run drew big crowds last month as a convoy of 210 tractors illuminated in Christmas colours made its way through the town and surrounding areas.

The event was organised by friends Tom Wellings and Josh Barratt, with the money contributed through donations from tractor drivers, local businesses and spectators along the 28-mile route.

Proceeds of over £19,000 from the latest event have been shared equally between Hope House and Macmillan Cancer Support. The pair also raised £10,000 for Hope House at a previous tractor run in December 2022.

Organiser Josh said: “There was a really good turnout and we couldn’t believe the amount of people who came along to watch.

“We wanted to help a local charity by giving Hope House recognition for the great work they do.

“Tom came up with the idea of doing a tractor run for charity three years ago and it’s just grown from there. People are already asking us when we’re doing the next one.”

Dawn Ball, Hope House fundraiser, said: “It was amazing to see so many tractors on the streets of Bridgnorth, lighting the town in a fantastic display of festive colour.

“We’d like to say a huge thanks to Tom and Josh for their incredible support, as well as the local community for turning out in big numbers to cheer on the drivers.

“All of the money raised will make a real difference for seriously ill local children and their families.”