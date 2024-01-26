6.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Start Tech gets behind Food Festival Bursary Scheme

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A local IT service provider has announced it will support up-and-coming businesses at this year’s Shrewsbury Food Festival.

Pictured are Ian Groves from Start Tech and Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals.
Pictured are Ian Groves from Start Tech and Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals.

Start Tech will cover two thirds of the cost to exhibit at the two-day festival for up to three small, local businesses.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said, “We are delighted that Start Tech is the official Bursary Sponsor of Shrewsbury Food Festival 2024. We understand the struggles of being a family-run, independent business in the current economic climate. It’s really tough starting out and having the capital to pay for stands at festivals and shows, so it’s fantastic that Start Tech will be providing this opportunity for up to three small businesses.

- Advertisement -

“Bursary places are for small, fledgling businesses that would struggle to cover the cost of an exhibitor space but would greatly benefit from the platform. If you’re interested in applying for one of these spots, please email [email protected] to express your interest.”

Start Tech began partnering with Shropshire Festivals’ events last year. In 2024 they will also be sponsoring Shropshire Oktoberfest and providing a Cyber Security Zone at Shropshire Business Festival on April 11th.

Ian Groves, managing director at Start Tech, said he is thrilled to be helping the next generation of small businesses in the area. He said, ”Shrewsbury Food Festival offers a brilliant platform for local businesses to get their products in front of customers. Not only is it a great event for sales, but it’s where you can build brand awareness and generate new leads. After getting involved with Shropshire Festivals’ events last year, we know first-hand the impact they can have on Shropshire businesses.

“We are looking forward to finding out who gets accepted onto the bursary scheme and seeing them trade at the festival in June.”

Shrewsbury Food Festival is taking place on June 29th and 30th at the Quarry. There will be 200 food, drink, and home stalls, two live entertainment stages, a field of free kids activities, chef demonstrations, a chef school, a kids cookery school, and an educational field to fork area.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP