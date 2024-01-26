Shrewsbury town centre business backs calls to support the high street

One of Shrewsbury’s major national businesses is backing calls to support the high street.

Chris Beane outside Howden Insurance in Shrewsbury town centre.

Howden Insurance, which has offices in High Street, say that while their commitment to town centres is unwavering, other national chains may see things differently.

Chris Beane, branch manager at Howden in Shrewsbury, said: “We love being in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre, and as a business we have over 200 high street branches across the UK – with plans to open more.

“However, we are acutely aware that other national brands are disappearing from our high streets, such as the recent demise of Wilko, and trading conditions remain challenging.

“We heartily agree with recent calls from local business leaders for people to support the shops and businesses here in Shrewsbury town centre.

“Ultimately, every business relies on the support of local people in order for town centres to thrive.”

Chris said the future could be bright for towns like Shrewsbury, but the role of town centres was changing.

He added: “Although some national chains are scaling back their high street presence, there is plenty of optimism from experts about the future of town centres.

“It’s no secret the high street is changing, and businesses must adapt to new consumer spending habits.

“Post-pandemic, and hopefully as we recover from the cost-of-living crisis, people are looking to get out and about in their local area, rather than being forced to only buy online.

“High street businesses can offer an experience that websites can’t, whether that’s the ability to try on clothing before you buy, or more personal customer service, or in our own case, the face-to-face professional advice which we pride ourselves on.”