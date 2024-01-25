12 C
Telford man given suspended sentence for hate crime

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to a racially aggravated incident in Wellington.

John Tatlock, of Second Avenue in Ketley Bank, Telford pleaded guilty to one charge of racially aggravated public order at Stoke-On-Trent Crown Court on Wednesday 24 January.

The 52-year-old was given a six-month suspended sentence for 12-months, and was also ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation.

The court heard how back in January 2022, Tatlock was drinking with friends at a local pub in Wellington town centre when a verbal disagreement occurred.

The disagreement then spilled out into the street where Tatlock was heard by a patrolling officer shouting racial abuse towards a member of the public.

Tatlock was swiftly arrested by officers at the scene and subsequently charged.

PC Peter Rigby said: “Tatlock’s behaviour was completely unacceptable, and this type of behaviour will simply not be tolerated by West Mercia Police. Members of the public should be able to enjoy a night out in Wellington and not be witness to such abusive language.

“I hope this sentence highlights hate crime will be taken seriously, and I would encourage anyone to report such crimes via 101 or through our website at westmercia.police.uk.”

