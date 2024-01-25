Ministers agree to look into Whitchurch Civic Centre after MP meeting

Ministers in the Government’s Levelling Up Department have agreed to look into ways to support Whitchurch after the loss of the Civic Centre building and plans by the DVSA to move tests out of town permanently.

MP Helen Morgan outside Whitchurch Civic Centre

This comes after a meeting between Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young and North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan.

Helen called the meeting to see what help might be available to safeguard the future of community facilities in Whitchurch.

Helen stressed the vital role the Civic plays for the Whitchurch community and explained to the Minister that it is crucial the facility is either repaired or replaced.

The Minister sympathised with the situation and encouraged further meetings with the Minister for Local Government to establish what options may be available for Shropshire Council to access the funding it needs.

While he confirmed that the Government is not able to directly fund the Civic Centre project, Minister Young made it clear that many options remain available to Shropshire Council that can ensure the community has the civic site it needs.

The MP is now in the process of organising discussions with the Minister for Local Government and with civil servants regarding other potential funding streams.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Whitchurch needs its Civic Centre back.

“It was useful to meet with the Minister and take the case to the Government. I explained the vital role that the Civic plays for Whitchurch and the strength of feeling in the local community for restoring or replacing the centre, as demonstrated by the huge attendance at the public meeting and the thousands of signatures on the petition to Save the Civic.

“There are clearly routes that the Levelling Up Department, Shropshire Council, and Whitchurch Town Council can take to access funding and move plans for a restored or replaced centre forward.

“I will be meeting with the Minister for Local Government and representatives from the Community Ownership Fund to stress how vital this facility is, and to do all I can to get residents the facilities they deserve.”