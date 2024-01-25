12 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Ministers agree to look into Whitchurch Civic Centre after MP meeting

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Ministers in the Government’s Levelling Up Department have agreed to look into ways to support Whitchurch after the loss of the Civic Centre building and plans by the DVSA to move tests out of town permanently.

MP Helen Morgan outside Whitchurch Civic Centre
MP Helen Morgan outside Whitchurch Civic Centre

This comes after a meeting between Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young and North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan.

Helen called the meeting to see what help might be available to safeguard the future of community facilities in Whitchurch.

- Advertisement -

Helen stressed the vital role the Civic plays for the Whitchurch community and explained to the Minister that it is crucial the facility is either repaired or replaced.

The Minister sympathised with the situation and encouraged further meetings with the Minister for Local Government to establish what options may be available for Shropshire Council to access the funding it needs.

While he confirmed that the Government is not able to directly fund the Civic Centre project, Minister Young made it clear that many options remain available to Shropshire Council that can ensure the community has the civic site it needs.

The MP is now in the process of organising discussions with the Minister for Local Government and with civil servants regarding other potential funding streams.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Whitchurch needs its Civic Centre back.

“It was useful to meet with the Minister and take the case to the Government. I explained the vital role that the Civic plays for Whitchurch and the strength of feeling in the local community for restoring or replacing the centre, as demonstrated by the huge attendance at the public meeting and the thousands of signatures on the petition to Save the Civic.

“There are clearly routes that the Levelling Up Department, Shropshire Council, and Whitchurch Town Council can take to access funding and move plans for a restored or replaced centre forward.

“I will be meeting with the Minister for Local Government and representatives from the Community Ownership Fund to stress how vital this facility is, and to do all I can to get residents the facilities they deserve.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP