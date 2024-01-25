Shrewsbury students organise Spring Fling in aid of cancer charity

University Centre Shrewsbury students are organising a Spring Fling ball to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Charlotte Brookes (centre) and Laura Morris (on right), students on the BA Events and Festivals Management degree course at University Centre Shrewsbury, with Fiona Warburton, Programme Lead, and prizes donated by Shrewsbury businesses for the silent auction at The Shrewsbury Spring Fling charity ball in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, in March 2024.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at one of Shropshire’s most historic hotels, the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel, just north of Shrewsbury.

Laura Morris and Charlotte Brookes, who are studying Events and Festivals Management, have been working hard for several months to plan The Shrewsbury Spring Fling.

The ball, featuring a three-course meal and music, aims to raise in the region of £2,000, which will help the charity in its work to support people with cancer and their families.

Laura said: “As part of our course, we were tasked with organising an event and I thought that it would be great to arrange something in the county which would make a real difference to people’s lives.

“I’ve seen the amazing work of Macmillan’s volunteers in the community, and I thought that it would be a good idea to support them with a memorable event.”

Charlotte, a mature student on the degree course said: “By holding The Shrewsbury Spring Fling in such a beautiful and historic setting, we are hoping that our event will be something special. We’re lining up what should be a fantastic night out. Plus, with dozens of prizes to be won on the night, a lot of people will come away with some special treats.”

Businesses and shops in and around Shrewsbury have generously donated a wide range of prizes for a silent auction at the event. Prizes include tickets for a trip on the Sabrina boat along the River Severn, free child’s swimming lessons provided by Swim with Style, and a spa day at the Bannatyne Health Club.

Kate Thomas, Relationship Fundraising Manager for Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire, said: “We are delighted that Laura and Charlotte have chosen Macmillan as their charity partner for their Shropshire Spring Fling at the Albright Hussey. It is definitely looking to be a fantastic evening at a wonderful venue and we would encourage everyone to book tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“The money raised from this event will help us provide vital Macmillan services in Shropshire for people living with and affected by cancer. For more information on the Macmillan services available in Shropshire, please contact the Macmillan Information and Support Centre at either the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or the Princess Royal Hospital on email at [email protected] or telephone 01743 261000, ext 1957.”

For more details on ticket costs and the event, and to buy tickets, please visit The Shrewsbury Spring Fling’s website shrewsburyspringfling.co.uk.