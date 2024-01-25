Get Your Wigle On brings musical production of “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” to Theatre Severn

Get Your Wigle On, based in Shrewsbury, is bringing its production of the hit musical “Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” directed by the talented Ross Wigley to Theatre Severn.

Presented by the multi-award-winning theatre company, this vibrant and energetic production will take to the main stage at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury from the 28th February – 2nd March 2024.

“Priscilla Queen of the Desert” is a dazzling musical that follows the journey of three friends as they travel across the Australian Outback in a battered old bus named Priscilla. Packed with heart, humour, and unforgettable dance floor hits, this production promises to be a feast for the senses.

Directed by Ross Wigley, known for his innovative and captivating productions, “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” will transport audiences into a world of glitter, glamour, and self-discovery. With a talented cast of performers, stunning costumes, and show-stopping dance numbers, this production is set to be a highlight of the theatrical season.

Featuring iconic dance floor hits such as “It’s Raining Men,” “True Colours,” “I’m a Survivor,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and many more, the musical numbers in “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” will have audiences singing and dancing in their seats.

“We are thrilled to bring the fabulous world of ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ to Shrewsbury,” said cast member Kathryn Poli. “This production is a celebration of love, friendship, and self-acceptance. Audiences can expect a visually stunning and emotionally uplifting experience that will leave them wanting more.”

Tickets

Tickets for “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” are now available for purchase at the Theatre Severn box office or online at theatresevern.co.uk. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the glitz, glamour, and infectious energy of this beloved musical.

“Get Your Wigle On” is a highly acclaimed local theatre company known for its exceptional productions and commitment to showcasing local talent. With a passion for bringing musical theatre to life, “Get Your Wigle On” has gained a loyal following and continues to captivate audiences with its innovative and entertaining performances.