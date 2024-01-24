Views sought on new ‘super’ National Nature Reserve for Shropshire

Natural England is inviting people in Shropshire to share their views on ideas for a new landscape-scale National Nature Reserve on the English/Welsh border.

The Stiperstones National Nature Reserve

Residents, landowners and anyone with an interest can attend a public drop-in session taking place between 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday 7 February at the village hall in Snailbeach near Shrewsbury.

The proposal is to extend the existing Stiperstones National Nature Reserve, by joining up with landowners and partners to significantly increase the land declared as a National Nature Reserve by up to 5,000 hectares.

The Stiperstones National Nature Reserve is made up of a wild landscape of uplands, lowlands and woodland that attracts birds including red grouse, red kite, skylark, and snipe. It is home to invertebrates (insects) ranging from the hairy wood ant to the small pearl-bordered fritillary butterfly.

Emma Johnson, Deputy Director for Natural England in the West Midlands said:

“There’s a great opportunity here in Shropshire to create better and bigger places for nature, that people can enjoy too. A ‘super’ National Nature Reserve joining up land with partners would be so beneficial, for example soaking up huge amounts of carbon and helping to reduce flooding downstream.

“Everyone is invited to find out more at the drop-in session where they will be able to talk to people from Natural England and some of the partner organisations involved. There’ll be lots of information about the proposal, we really want to hear what people think.”

The Stiperstones National Nature Reserve will be one of the Kings Series of National Nature Reserves which were launched last year to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The plans will see the creation of five major National Nature Reserves named every year for the next five years – 25 in total, leaving a lasting public legacy for people and nature.

As Prince of Wales, His Majesty expressed a deep love and concern for England’s wildlife, natural and rural places, frequently reflecting on his joy of walking and its role in promoting a healthy mind and body.

