Taskforce steps up response to anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury

Key partner agencies are stepping up their response to anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents in Shrewsbury, to address a number of concerns raised by local people and businesses.

Since its launch in September 2023, the ASB Taskforce is meeting on a monthly basis with a view to tackling ASB in the town, through a more effective multi-agency approach.

Solutions to tackling ASB will be based on local intelligence data provided by all partner agencies including West Mercia Police, Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Rangers, the RESET team, With You, and Shrewsbury BID.

The first action for the taskforce was to clearly outline which agency is the lead agency responsible for specific types of ASB complaints. This information can now be viewed on Shropshire Council’s website with clear single points of contact for the police and relevant council services.

An ASB Practitioners Group, consisting of frontline officers, is meeting fortnightly and, with the support of local intelligence, focuses on hotspot areas and repeat ASB offenders. This will enable all agencies involved to develop a whole system problem-solving plan to tackle ASB, and to use a range of tools to achieve successful outcomes, including support, rehabilitation and enforcement.

Enforcement, although a last resort, plays an important part in tackling anti-social behaviour. Over the last 12 months, in Shrewsbury alone, West Mercia Police has issued 26 Community Protection warnings and notices to individuals involved in crime and anti-social behaviour, to discourage offenders and send a warning to others that this behaviour won’t be tolerated.

Other initiatives include the recruitment of a dedicated ASB lead officer who will be based with Shropshire Council. This role is part of the Safer Communities project, which is funded by both John Campion, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and Shropshire Council.

The Safe Night Out campaign, designed to keep females safe when they are enjoying a night out, has recently launched across Shropshire.

The campaign, which aims to challenge some men’s behaviour towards females, is being led by West Mercia Police and supported by Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID. Funding for the campaign has been secured by John Campion through the Government’s Safer Streets 4 initiative.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member whose remit includes community safety, said:

“This new taskforce is part of our ambition to create a safer Shrewsbury, as we know that this is really important to our residents and businesses. Anti-social behaviour is something that we take extremely seriously, which is why we also recently launched an updated and extended Shrewsbury town centre Public Spaces Protection Order to help ensure that the town is enjoyed by everyone, and not spoiled by the actions of a few.

“I’m pleased to hear that things are progressing and that partners will continue to work closely together to ensure that everyone feels safe and protected.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said:

“I am delighted that the development of the ASB Taskforce has taken shape so quickly thanks to the collective commitment of all partners, and we are really starting to see change on the streets. In three months alone there has been a marked change in behaviour levels ,and this means that the public feel more confident in visiting the town.”

John Campion said:

“I am encouraged by the work being done through the ASB Taskforce, and I am committed to doing all I can, alongside local partners, to tackle this issue to ensure those ensure those who live in, work in or visit the area of Shrewsbury are safe, and feel safe.”

Superintendent Edward Hancox of West Mercia Police said:

“We are committed to tacking anti-social behaviour. There are specific powers available to police and partner agencies to warn against such behaviour, before proceeding to conditions being set by police, or the courts, which in themselves are a criminal offence to breach.

“These powers run alongside the usual means of prosecution, but allow for individuals to change their behaviour. West Mercia Police also work closely with partner agencies to understand the causes of anti-social behaviour, and seek to support and divert individuals involved.”