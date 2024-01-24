New head teachers at two Shropshire primary schools

The Learning Community Trust has welcomed new head teachers to two of its primary schools.

Hannah Gharu, left, with Maddie Griffin and Ben Evans at the Learning Community Trust’s head offices in Telford.

Ben Evans has taken over at Hadley Learning Community, and Hannah Gharu is the new head at Crudgington.

Both schools have been given ‘Good’ ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections, and the pair say they are looking forward to building on the work achieved by their outstanding teams.

Ben, who is Shropshire born and raised, has taken over the position at HLC primary from Maddie Griffin, who has a new post as the Trust’s director of primary education.

He has been teaching for nearly a decade, including the last three years as assistant head teacher at HLC primary.

“This is a really special school,” he said. “It’s at the very heart of the local community with terrific links to parents and businesses.

“I’m really excited about what the future holds, and am looking forward to continuing the work of turning out well rounded young people who enjoy coming to school, and are passionate about learning.”

Liverpool-born Hannah was raised in Shropshire, and arrived at Crudgington from a primary school in Birmingham. This is her 12th year in the teaching profession.

She said: “I’m really proud to have been given the opportunity to lead this lovely small rural school which has become such an important part of the local community.

“My vision is to build on this, ensuring that the children contribute to the lives of others in the community, while ensuring that our curriculum is broad, and well-rounded.”

The Learning Community Trust runs more than a dozen schools in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, with a strong focus on academic achievement and holistic development.

Other primary schools include Wrekin View in Wellington, and the new Allscott Meads site. It also runs secondary schools including Charlton, Ercall Wood, Hadley Learning Community, and Burton Borough in Newport.

Maddie Griffin said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ben and Hannah to the LCT family. They have come through a rigorous interview process which attracted some fantastic candidates, and are dedicated teachers who buy into the Trust’s community vision.”