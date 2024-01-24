Lingen Davies secures year-long support from local businesses

Two Shropshire businesses have pledged their support throughout 2024 to Lingen Davies, a charity dedicated to supporting people impacted by cancer across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Darren Jarman (MD, Lowfield Timber Frames), Helen Knight (Lingen Davies), and Mike Sambrook (MD, SJ Roberts Construction)

Sister companies SJ Roberts Construction and Lowfield Timber Frames, both based in Marton on the Shropshire/Wales border, have a long history of supporting charities that impact the communities where they’re most active.

They have traditionally entered teams for a wide range of sporting events that include the Welshpool, Newtown and Oswestry 10k runs, the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon, and a series of bike events. The relationship with Lingen Davies will see this further extended to include the Shrewsbury Colour Run and other Lingen Davies events.

Managing Director of SJ Roberts Construction, Mike Sambrook, commented: “We’re proud of the dedication that the teams at SJ Roberts and Lowfield Timber Frames show each year as we raise as many funds as possible to support important local causes.

“Working with charities that are active in and around the locations where our teams are based is important and we decided to support Lingen Davies given the widespread impact that cancer has – indeed, members of our own team have benefitted from their support.”

As part of the partnership, the Lingen Davies team will visit both the SJ Roberts and Lowfield Timber Frames teams at their Lowfield base, as well as on-site, to deliver its LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service. This delivers information aimed at helping prevent cancer, recognising the signs and symptoms of cancer, and encouraging people to seek treatment earlier, as well as accept cancer screening invitations.

Darren Jarman, MD at Lowfield Timber Frames, concludes:

“The Lingen Davies’ LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service was something that particularly appealed when we were considering which charity to support this year. There can be a lot of bravado on construction sites and providing a means of destigmatising awareness and early detection, can only be a positive thing.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting involved in events this year that supports this important cause.”