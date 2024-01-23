Telford man jailed for raping a child

A 32-year-old Telford man has been jailed for raping a child.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Aaron Kendall, of Furlong Green in Lightmoor, was sentenced to 15 years on Friday at Shrewsbury Crown Court for 15 counts of sexual offences against a girl under the age of 13.

Kendall previously pleaded guilty in October 2023 after he was charged with four counts of assault a girl under 13 by touching, three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of your body/a thing and three counts of rape of a girl under 13. He was also charged with five counts of offender 18 or over engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15

Kendall was arrested around 20 minutes after the victim reported the crimes to the police and was later charged with the offences which took place between 2018 and 2023.

Detective Constable Izzy Broxton, said: “This case is harrowing and shocking and Kendall caused what is likely to be lifelong trauma to a child, and even though I welcome this sentence, no sentence can ever provide justice for the survivor or their family.

“The victim, along with their family, have shown unwavering determination and bravery throughout this investigation, and I hope they can now start to move forwards.”

Kendall was also given a 20-year sexual harm prevention order, a 20-year restraining order against the victim and he will also be added to the sex offenders register until further notice.