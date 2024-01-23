Celebrate the Gruffalo’s 25th birthday at Haughmond Hill

Forestry England has announced a year-long celebratory trail launching at Haughmond Hill on 25th January.

The Gruffalo’s 25th birthday trail is going to be a big party in the forest! Photo: Forestry England/Crown copyright

This is to mark the 25th anniversary of the award-winning picture book, “The Gruffalo”.

Since 2014, the collaboration between Magic Light Pictures and Forestry England has enchanted families in England, immersing them in the magical world of the Gruffalo within the nation’s deep dark woods.

To mark this remarkable milestone, the Forestry England team at Haughmond Hill is inviting families to join in the festivities and celebrate the Gruffalo’s 25th birthday on an exciting new trail experience.

The Gruffalo’s 25th birthday trail is going to be a big party in the forest! As part of the adventure, families will be encouraged to work together to search for missing party items whilst enjoying fun and games along the trail. Participants will also learn about the intricate ways plants and animals look after each other.

The trails will boast five large activity panels, two of which will include interactive elements. In addition, visitors can expect 15 smaller spotter panels, where they can search for missing party items.

Five rubbing stations will also be scattered along the trail, adding an artistic touch to the adventure.

For those looking to enhance their experience, an accompanying trail pack will be available to buy on-site for just £4. These will include a festive party headband to get you into the party spirit, an activity leaflet for curious minds, stickers, pencils and crayons to get creative, and a woven Gruffalo sew-on patch as a cherished keepsake.

This fantastic celebratory trail is set to captivate Gruffalo fans of all ages, offering a memorable and educational experience amidst the beauty of our fabulous forests. Mark your calendars for 2024, as the Gruffalo’s 25th birthday promises to be an adventure you won’t want to miss.

For more information and updates on this exciting new trail, visit forestryengland.uk/haughmond-hill/gruffalo-party-trail-haughmond-hill.