Andy McKeown to host an evening of projection and recording at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Celebrated light and sound artist Andy McKeown will be illuminating the historic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings buildings on Friday 9th February.

The projection will feature some of Andy’s work from his ‘Minutiae’ series.

The evening will also be spent recording voices for Andy’s forthcoming work ‘Flaxmill Voices’. The project commemorates the thousands of workers who toiled here when it was a Flax Mill, at its height in the 1800s employing 800 people.

Visitors can record their voices saying the name of a mill-worker and it will feature in a sound-scape and shadow gallery installation later this year. This project is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of the Activity Plan.

Shrewsbury-based McKeown said: “The opening of the Flax Mill in 1797 led to rapid growth of the surrounding area to keep up with the need for labour, creating communities that survive to this day. This is your chance to find your voice in understanding the contribution and toil of the great number of people, many of them children, in making linen thread at this architecturally important place for almost 90 years.”

The projection on 9th February will feature some of Andy’s work from his ‘Minutiae’ series over a decade ago, before the site was restored in a £28million project, which included £20.7million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The differences between the site then, in a state of abandonment and dilapidation, to now, with the Main Mill and Kiln newly restored and the site open to the public during the day are pronounced.

On Friday 9th February audio recording of Flaxmill workers’ names will begin at 4pm with Andy’s projections running from Dusk just after 5pm until 7pm.

The evening is free to attend, and tickets aren’t required. The visitor exhibition – The Mill – will be open free of charge between 5pm and 7pm.

Turned Wood Café will be open serving a light menu and drinks.